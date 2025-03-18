Ministry urges crackdown on illegal cigarette trade

The Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued an official dispatch aimed at the prevention of illicit cigarette trafficking.

The Directorate of Market Surveillance has just issued an official dispatch requesting market surveillance departments of provinces and cities to strengthen inspection, control, and prevent violations in the business of smuggled foreign cigarettes, smuggled cigars, electronic cigarettes, and heated tobacco.

This information was reported to the press by a representative of the Directorate of Market Surveillance on the afternoon of March 18.

According to the Directorate of Market Surveillance, in recent times, the situation of illegal trading and transportation of these items is still complicated, requiring tighter control.

In the dispatch, the Directorate of Market Surveillance mandated the strict adherence to directives from the National Assembly, the Government, the National Steering Committee 389, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and provincial and municipal people's committees regarding the prevention of cigarette smuggling.

Market surveillance departments are directed to enhance local supervision, conduct vigilant market monitoring, and proactively inspect and rigorously prosecute violations, with a specific focus on illegal online cigarette sales.

The market surveillance force must closely coordinate with the police to dismantle cigarette smuggling operations. Additionally, public awareness campaigns should be ramped up to educate people about the dangers of smuggled cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and heated tobacco products.

The Directorate of Market Surveillance pointed out the critical role of market surveillance department heads and team leaders in organizing and executing anti-smuggling initiatives. Leaders will be held accountable for violations occurring within their designated areas, with severe penalties imposed, including in instances of official facilitation or neglect.

By Phuc Hau – Translated By Anh Quan