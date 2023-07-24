Ministry requires apology to residents for slow administrative procedures

In its directive, the Ministry of Health required relevant sides to apologize to individuals and organizations when they are slow in handling administrative procedures causing people to travel many times.

Moreover, the Ministry urged to improve the business environment associated with digital transformation in the sector.

Under the directive, heads of departments of health and hospitals were asked to focus on shifting from traditional administrative procedures and public services to an electronic platform to ensure efficiency.

In addition, online public services must be carried out while the one-stop mechanism for handling administrative procedures ought to be implemented to satisfy patients and businesses.