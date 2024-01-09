Ministry removes difficulties in payment of medical examination, treatment costs

The Ministry of Health (MoH) this morning hosted a conference to summarize its medical work in 2023 and deploy directions and tasks in 2024.

At the conference, the Ministry of Health announced 10 typical events of the health sector in 2023.

Notably, on November 21, the 42nd session of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Assembly passed a resolution approving the list of “Cultural well-known man and historical events of the 2024-2025”, including dossier commemorating the 300th anniversary of the birthday of great physician Hai Thuong Lan Ong- Le Huu Trac. That affirmed once again the position of traditional medicine in Vietnam and the world.

In 2023, the health sector solved the shortage of drugs and medical equipment and strengthen drug price management.

Among the typical events was that the Ministry of Health suggested and developed many policies to remove difficulties and obstacles related to the auction procurement mechanism and contractors for drugs, medical supplies and vaccines.

Of which, the Ministry suggested submitting a proposal to the National Assembly to issue the Resolution No.80/2023/QH15 on continuation in implementation of Covid-19 management policies and use of marketing authorization licenses of medicines or pharmaceutical materials expired from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2024.

Besides, the Ministry of Health also suggested the Goverment to issue the Decree No.07/2023/ND-CP on amending and supplementing some provisions on the Decree No.98/2021/ND-CP dated November 8, 2021 on prescribing medical device management; the Resolution No.30/NQ-CP on continuing implementation of solutions for ensuring drugs and medical equipment; the Resolution No.98/NQ-CP on the disbursement of the central budget in 2023 for the Ministry of Health to purchase vaccines for the Expanded Immunization Program.

Especially, the ministry advised the Government to issue the Decree No.75/2023/ND-CP on amending and supplementing the Decree No.146/2018/ND-CP to remove difficulties and obstacles related to payment of medical examination, treatment costs on Health Insurance; increasing the benefit levels from 80 percent to 100 percent of medical examination and treatment costs covered by health insurance dedicated to some groups of subjects; strengthening the roles and responsibilities of ministries, sectors and medical examination and treatment facilities in the effective management and use of health insurance fund.

Besides, the Ministry of Health issued the Circular No.13/2023/TT-BYT on medical examination and treatment pricing provided by state-owned medical examination and treatment establishments.

In October 2023, the Covid-19 epidemic was downgraded to Group B infectious epidemic.

Regarding epidemics prevention and control, the Ministry of Health issued Decision No.3896/QD-BYT on downgrading the acute respiratory infection caused by new strains of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) from Group-A to Group-B infectious epidemic in the 2007 Law on Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases which was considered as a historic milestone of the country on the success of the Covid-19 prevention and control.

