Ministry recognizes “Knowledge of Dak Lak coffee farming and processing”

SGGP

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has just decided to add the “Knowledge of Dak Lak coffee farming and processing” to the list of National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

tatnien5d_HSNX.jpg
The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism adds the “Knowledge of Dak Lak coffee farming and processing” to the list of National Intangible Cultural Heritage. (Photo: SGGP)

Dak Lak coffee has long been considered one of the distinctive products of the Central Highlands, featuring cultivation and processing methods that are deeply embedded in the cultural identity of the local people. Being added to the list of National Intangible Cultural Heritage will help raise community awareness about the importance of traditional knowledge and create a driving force to promote Vietnamese coffee to the world.

The recognition not only affirms the cultural value of traditional coffee cultivation and processing but also contributes to promoting local economic and tourism development. In addition, it helps enhance the value of agricultural products associated with local cultural identity, creating opportunities for tourism development and attracting international attention.

At the opening ceremony of the 9th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival 2025 on March 10, Dak Lak Province received a certificate recognizing the national intangible cultural heritage of “Knowledge of Dak Lak coffee farming and processing.”

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh

