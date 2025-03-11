9th Buon Ma Thuot coffee festival kicks off

The 9th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival 2025, themed "Buon Ma Thuot—Destination of Coffee Worldwide," opened in Buon Ma Thuot City in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on the evening of March 10.

The 9th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival 2025 opens in Buon Ma Thuot City on the evening of March 10. (Photo: SGGP)

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Y Vinh Tor, representatives of the ministries and central agencies, leaders of the Party Committee, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and departments of Dak Lak Province.

In her speech at the opening ceremony, Standing Vice Secretary of the Dak Lak Provincial Party Committee, Huynh Thi Chien Hoa, said that the Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival is an event to honor domestic coffee growers, manufacturers, traders, importers, and exporters. It is also an opportunity for Dak Lak Province to promote its natural landscapes, heroic history, and revolutionary tradition; the diverse, rich, and unique culture of ethnic groups; the potential for tourism development, trade promotion, investment, import, and export; the value, quality, and brand of agricultural products; and the Buon Ma Thuot coffee brand, contributing to enhancing the position of Vietnamese coffee on the international arena and strengthening the socio-economic development of the local area.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the Dak Lak Provincial Party Committee, Huynh Thi Chien Hoa, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha stated that coffee is one of Vietnam's key agricultural products and a pillar of the nation's agricultural exports. This affirms Vietnam's potential position as one of the world's leading coffee producers and plays an important role in the country’s socio-economic development.

He suggested that ministries, agencies, and localities with coffee production areas, the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association (Vicofa), as well as coffee producers and traders, should share a common strategic vision, cooperate closely, and focus on solutions.

An art performance at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

In this regard, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, along with localities, businesses, and associations, should continue to review high-quality coffee-growing areas, apply advanced science and technology in production and processing, focus on researching drought-tolerant and disease-resistant coffee varieties, and apply smart farming technologies to minimize environmental impacts. Insiders should carry out a gradual transition to organic, smart, and sustainable production models in accordance with international standards, pay attention to improving quality, diversifying products, building an eco-friendly Vietnamese coffee industry, promoting Vietnamese coffee, and expanding the market.

By Mai Cuong—Translated by Kim Khanh