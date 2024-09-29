As farmers and workers need proper training to operate drones safely and efficiently, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development opened a course to train them and presented certification.

Ministry provides training of operating drones in agriculture

Yesterday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced that the Plant Protection Department, the CropLife Vietnam Association, and AgriDrone Vietnam had completed a training course on operating drones for pesticide spraying. This is the first training program for trial officers to update on new regulations and guidelines for operating drones - unmanned aerial vehicles that can be equipped with various sensors and cameras to observe and analyze crops. Acquiring the necessary skills can be time-consuming and may require additional resources.

According to the Plant Protection Department, the application of drones for pesticide spraying marks a breakthrough in smart agriculture, reducing costs by 50 percent and ensuring greater safety for farmers.

The two-day training course, held on September 26 and 27 in Thuy Lam Commune in Hanoi’s Dong Anh District, was attended by experts from 14 organizations qualified to conduct pesticide trials nationwide. Trainees underwent comprehensive training in the theoretical and practical aspects of operating drones for pesticide spraying, enabling them to gain proficiency in safety protocols.

Deputy Director Nguyen Quang Hieu of the Plant Protection Department evaluated that the utilization of drones in agriculture offers significant economic benefits, minimizes environmental harm, and safeguards the health of farmers. He further emphasized the crucial role of public-private partnerships in fostering the development of sustainable agricultural technology solutions.

According to the CropLife Vietnam Association, when compared to traditional manual spraying methods (using shoulder-mounted sprayers), drone-based spraying reduces water consumption by over 90 percent, lowers costs by approximately 50 percent, and increases spraying speed by about 30 times. This training course marks a significant advancement in promoting this technology and paving the way for its widespread adoption in Vietnam.

Director Huynh Tan Dat of the Plant Protection Department presented certificates to the qualified trainees. Dat also highlighted the paramount importance of integrating drones into agriculture, emphasizing the training course's role in enhancing the capabilities and knowledge of trial officers, thereby enabling them to become future mentors in this technology.

Trainees are given certificates after the course

By Van Phuc – Translated By Anh Quan