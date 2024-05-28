National

Ministry proposes criminal proceedings against smugglers of foreign breeds

Leaders of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development proposed criminal proceedings against smugglers of foreign breeds.

More than 15,000 smuggled duck breeds are caught on the night of May 3 in Mong Cai City of Quang Ninh Province

Due to continued illegal imports of foreign breeds into Vietnam, the Ministry requested localities to take preventative measures against the smuggling of foreign breeds.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien yesterday issued three consecutive dispatches to Quang Ninh, Lang Son and Lao Cai which have recently witnessed increasing smuggling of foreign breeds.

Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien requested chairpersons of people's committees of these provinces to direct competent agencies to have preventative measures to handle the transport and smuggling of livestock breeds and livestock breed products of unknown origin.

In the official dispatch, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development requested localities to strengthen inspection to tackle illegal transportation and smuggling of livestock breeds and livestock breed products across the border into Vietnam especially at border gates, trails, and openings in border areas. Local administrations can propose criminal proceedings against smugglers of foreign breeds according to the present regulations.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Dan Thuy

