Ministry of Public Security launches National Data Center

In a move to integrate data of State agencies,the Ministry of Public Security established a National Data Center.

Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang presents the decision and flowers to congratulate the center's leaders

Yesterday in Hanoi, the Ministry of Public Security held a ceremony to announce the establishment of the National Data Center. Tasked by the Government, the Ministry of Public Security is responsible for building, managing, operating, and utilizing the center. Its purpose is to integrate, synchronize, store, share, analyze, and coordinate data from State agencies in compliance with legal regulations. The center will serve as a comprehensive repository, consolidating population data and synthesizing information from national databases.

The data housed at the center serves as a fundamental resource for delivering data-related services, supporting policy-making, fostering development, and building a digital government, society, and economy. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in ensuring national defense and security.

Major General Nguyen Ngoc Cuong, Director of the Department of Administrative Police for Social Order, has been appointed as the Director of the National Data Center.

