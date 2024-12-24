Ministry of Health urges caution following multiple alcohol poisoning incidents

In response to a recent increase in alcohol poisoning incidents, the Ministry of Health has issued a public health advisory emphasizing the importance of prevention.

Ministry of Health urges caution following many alcohol poisoning incidents

The Food Safety Department of the Ministry of Health has issued a public health advisory urging caution following a recent surge in alcohol poisoning cases. These incidents, including some resulting in fatalities, have been primarily attributed to the consumption of alcohol of unknown origin and alcohol adulterated with methanol, a highly toxic industrial alcohol.

The Food Safety Department states that ethanol, represented by the chemical formula C2H5OH, is the primary component of alcoholic beverages, whereas methanol has the formula CH3OH. Both ethanol and methanol undergo fermentation and distillation processes. Ethanol is derived from the fermentation of starch or sugar, while methanol is produced from cellulose-containing materials, such as wood.

It is important to note that methanol is highly toxic when present in alcoholic products. In everyday applications, methanol is frequently utilized as a solvent in products like paint strippers, glass cleaners, and inks for photocopiers.

To prevent alcohol poisoning, the Food Safety Department advises production and business establishments to strictly refrain from producing or selling alcohol made from substandard ingredients, unlabeled products, or those lacking declared standards.

Additionally, authorities, particularly at the commune and ward levels, should intensify inspections and oversight of alcohol production and sales establishments, enforce strict penalties, and publicly disclose violators to ensure compliance and safety.

