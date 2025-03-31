Ministry directs hospitals to reinforce measles infection control measures

The Ministry of Health has issued a directive to hospital directors and health department leaders nationwide, urging to enhance triage, admission, treatment, and infection control protocols for measles.

The Ministry of Health required hospitals to implement a structured approach to triage, screening, admission, isolation, and treatment of measles. Accordingly, hospitals must establish triage systems and designate separate examination areas within the medical examination department for individuals suspected of having measles or diagnosed with the disease.

Additionally, dedicated isolation and treatment units should be arranged within the infectious diseases department, pediatrics department, or designated isolation areas in clinical departments. Proper isolation protocols must be enforced to prevent cross-infection, with stringent infection control measures in place. Furthermore, hospitals should limit visitor access to minimize the risk of disease transmission within healthcare facilities and the broader community.

In the first 3 months of the year, the whole country recorded over 42,500 suspected measles cases, with many deaths related to measles. The majority of measles cases are in children aged 9 months to under 15 years accounting for 72.7 percent.

According to the National Children's Hospital in Hanoi, since the beginning of 2025, more than 2,700 children have been treated for measles, more than double the number of measles cases in 2024. Among the measles cases hospitalized for treatment, 13 deaths have been recorded.

Bach Mai Hospital has treated more than 100 measles patients aged 30-65, including many severe cases requiring invasive mechanical ventilation and the use of an artificial heart-lung machine (ECMO).

