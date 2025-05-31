Ministry committed to 4 percent livestock growth in 2025

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is determined to achieve a 4 percent growth target for the livestock industry in 2025.

Hoa Phuong pig farm in Vinh Cuu District of Dong Nai Province

Amid growing concerns over the effectiveness of African swine fever (ASF) vaccination efforts, key industry leaders convened to address pressing challenges facing Vietnam's livestock sector.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien has directed the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine to promptly convene a national conference focused on disease prevention in the livestock sector.

This directive follows a meeting chaired by the Deputy Minister with representatives from the Department, relevant agencies, and industry stakeholders. The meeting was held to address critical issues related to the African swine fever vaccination program, after confirming reports of pig fatalities and concerns regarding vaccine quality.

During the meeting, Chairman Vu Tien Lam of the Board of Directors of AVAC Vietnam Joint Stock Company reported that the company has sold 3 million vaccine doses domestically, exported 500,000 doses, and distributed 400,000 doses in the first five months of this year. He noted that the post-vaccination protection rate has exceeded 93 percent. However, he acknowledged that no vaccine offers absolute effectiveness.

Director Nguyen Thi Kim Lan of the Central Veterinary Medicine Joint Stock Company (NAVETCO) acknowledged reports of pig deaths following vaccination, suggesting that some animals may have already been infected with the virus prior to receiving the vaccine.

Director Duong Tat Thang of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine noted that current vaccination efforts are being hindered by the emergence of a new ASF virus variant. He emphasized that the existing vaccine has not adapted to this strain while high vaccine costs continue to burden farmers.

In response, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien concluded the meeting by instructing the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine to urgently convene a national conference on disease prevention in the livestock sector. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to achieving a 4 percent growth target for the industry in 2025.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Dan Thuy