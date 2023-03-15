Minister of Public Security, Gen. To Lam works with HCMC Party Committee

An inspection delegation led by Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, General To Lam had a working session with the HCMC Party Committee on March 15.

At the meeting, delegates discussed the implementation of the Politburo's decision 58-QD/TW on issues protecting the Party’s internal political affairs.

Attending the event was HCMC’s leaders, including Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le, Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the city’s Party Committee Duong Ngoc Hai, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Liem, Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security Le Hong Nam, and Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep.

The working session focused on a number of important issues. The inspection delegation presented a draft report of the inspection results on the implementation of the Poliburo's decision 58-QĐ/TW on internal political protection works taken by the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee.

The Politburo's decision 58-QĐ/TW was signed by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on February 8, 2022, to replace the decision 126-QĐ/TW dated February 28, 2018 on issues protecting the Party’s internal political affairs.

Decision 58's regulations have been applied to State agencies and organizations throughout the political system. The decision consists of six chapters with 22 articles featuring contents related to political standards, consideration of Party admission, Party admission, and arrangement of cadres and party members.