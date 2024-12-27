Military asked to develop all-people defense

State President Luong Cuong attended a national political-military conference in Hanoi on December 26. (Photo: SGGP)

The State President underlined the need for the entire army to continue sticking to the all-people defence and people’s war strategy to protect the Fatherland in the new context, following the principle that the people are the root.

Praising the military’s achievements in 2024, especially in ensuring national security, promoting political stability, and fostering international defense cooperation, the State leader said that the army has demonstrated its key role in building the all-people defense and people-based defense posture in association with the people-based security posture. It has also shown strong performance in Party building and defense diplomacy, he said.

State President Luong Cuong addresses the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Agreeing on the orientations and tasks set by the military in 2025, President Cuong urged the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence to continue to effectively carry out the role of giving strategic advice to the Party and State on military and national defense matters, while enhancing researching and forecasting capabilities and ensuring flexible and effective responses to various situations, thus avoiding any surprises and maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for the country’s development.

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

He called for the coordination of specific solutions to strengthen the all-people national defense system, reinforcing the people-based defense posture and ensuring robust defense in military zones and at all levels. He urged the effective implementation of a policy that combines national defense with economic development, ensuring that economic growth supports defense and vice versa.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong , Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, speaks at the conference (Photo: SGGP)

President Cuong pointed to the need to focus on building a politically strong army, ensuring that the military's Party Organisation remains clean, strong, and exemplary in politics, ideology, ethics, organization, and personnel while upholding and strengthening the absolute, direct leadership of the Party over all aspects of the military.

He asked the army to make preparations for the all-level Party Congresses for the 2025-2030 tenure and the 12th Military Party Congress.

Along with enhancing the quality of political and ideological education and dissemination, it is crucial to care for policy beneficiaries, he asked.

State President Luong Cuong and delegates at the conference (Photo: SGGP)

At the same time, the military should promote the growth of the defense industry and military science, developing modern and dual-use defense industry, while strengthening defense external relations to ensure the highest national interests, the State leader asked, stressing the need to continue actively engaging in UN peacekeeping operations.

Vietnamplus