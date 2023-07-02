Mekong Delta provinces long for bridges to improve transportation

After the deployment of the highway projects in the Mekong Delta, local residents have been eagerly longing for the completion of Rach Mieu No.2 and Dai Ngai bridges. However, both of these projects are currently encountering several challenges.

Projects initiated then stayed stagnant

The Dai Ngai Bridge project aims to connect the entire National Highway No.60 route and link it to the Rach Mieu No.2 Bridge, thereby enhancing transportation capacity in the Mekong Delta region. Despite its grand launch eight years ago (in late 2015), the construction of the Dai Ngai Bridge has not yet commenced. The local residents eagerly anticipate the bridge and are puzzled by the prolonged inactivity of the project.

Mr. Vo Van Phuc, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Vietnam Clean Seafood Corporation, shared that his company has many vehicles traveling every day to collect raw shrimp from provinces like Tra Vinh and Ben Tre. These vehicles are forced to take lengthy detours or rely on ferries, which consume significant time and incur additional expenses. The construction of the Dai Ngai Bridge would greatly facilitate trade for local residents and businesses.

According to this entrepreneur, in 2022, the provinces of Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, and Ca Mau achieved seafood export values exceeding US$3 billion. However, a major portion of these exports must endure slow travel along National Highway No.1 before reaching ports in Ho Chi Minh City, leading to increased transportation costs for businesses and weakened competitiveness.

Acknowledging the role of the Dai Ngai Bridge, Mr. Tran Van Lau, Chairman of the People's Committee of Soc Trang Province, said that apart from facilitating the National Highway No.60 route, the bridge also plays a vital role in interconnecting the transportation network within the Mekong Delta region. The province has been actively accelerating the land clearance process and has been ready to transfer the land once the project commences.

Overcoming challenges, accelerating progress

As for the Rach Mieu No.2 Bridge project, which connects Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces along the National Highway No.60 route in the Mekong Delta, after more than a year of construction (since March 2022), the Ministry of Transport has submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister to increase the total investment to VND6.81 trillion, an increase of more than VND1.63 trillion. The proposed timeline for project completion has also been adjusted from 2025 to 2026, with construction expected to commence along the entire route in Tien Giang Province by the fourth quarter of 2023. According to the My Thuan Project Management Board, the majority of the bidding packages have encountered issues related to land clearance, causing delays in the project.

In the face of the current situation, Chairman Nguyen Van Vinh of the People's Committee in Tien Giang Province has directed the relevant departments, committees, and sectors to work with the My Thuan Project Management Board to overcome the challenges associated with land clearance. Additionally, he has appealed to the Ministry of Transport to allocate funds of approximately VND262 billion for compensation, land clearance, and construction.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Canh, Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of Ben Tre Province, stated that the compensation costs for land clearance in the Rach Mieu No.2 Bridge project have increased. As a result, the relevant ministries and sectors are submitting a proposal to the Prime Minister to adjust the investment decision. For households that have already handed over land, the local authorities are requesting the construction units to expedite the construction progress and ensure adherence to the established plan.

Regarding this project, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Transport Nguyen Duy Lam has also provided instructions: "The construction units should enhance the installation of road signs, clear the way for the local residents, and ensure their daily activities, mobility, and environmental sanitation. The progress of the Rach Mieu No.2 Bridge project should be accelerated as soon as possible. The necessary procedures should be expedited to have the investment decision adjusted by early July 2023."