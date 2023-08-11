Medical workers meet to discuss health sector’s digital transformation

Medical experts yesterday met at a conference, held in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho to discuss the digital transformation of the health sector.

The Department of Health of Can Tho City yesterday held the first conference on digital transformation of the health sector in Can Tho City in 2023.

Attending the workshop were Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan, leaders of the Department of Science, Technology and Training, the Pasteur Institute, health departments, institutes, hospitals, and disease control centers in the Mekong Delta region.

The workshop included two discussion sessions associated with many practical topics in the field of digital transformation of the health sector. In particular, participants in the first session focused on discussing digital transformation in the field of treatment including non-cash payment solutions, storing and transmitting images, electronic medical records, platforms to support remote medical consultation and treatment, and application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the medical field.

In the second session, they discussed digital transformation in preventive medicine, people's health records, digitalization of taking samples for testing and service samples at the Center for Testing and Testing; experience and solutions to apply virtual reality technology to solve problems in healthcare; disease warning system from central office data warehouse.

Speaking at the seminar, Deputy Minister of Health Professor Tran Van Thuan said that this is a practical activity to create the spread of digital transformation of healthcare in the Mekong Delta region. Localities in the region need to step up the development and completion of digital health records and people's health management and the use of management software of the medical station, which has all the necessary functions.

At the same time, infirmaries in the region should implement comprehensive information technology application solutions in addition to the development of electronic medical records to replace paper medical records. Last but not least, healthcare facilities should focus on solutions to support people who register in the process of medical examination and treatment.