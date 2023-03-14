Measures proposed to foster Vietnam’s relations with Arab countries

This is the right time to bring Vietnam's relations with Arab countries to a new height and in a more substantial and extensive manner, said Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Vietnam Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy on March 13.

Speaking at a meeting in Hanoi between ambassadors of Arab countries to Vietnam and former Vietnamese ambassadors to Arab countries, Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy said that this event was a good opportunity for them to exchange experience and discuss measures to boost relations between Vietnam and the bloc.

Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries consider Vietnam as a bright spot in economic growth, and hope for closer cooperation in the coming time, he affirmed.

Ambassadors of Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Palestine and Morocco, pledged to do their utmost to further develop relations with Vietnam.

Stressing that Vietnam is an important partner of their countries in Southeast Asia, the diplomats showed their hope to cooperate with and receive support from Vietnamese friends to bring the ties to a new height.

According to them, there remains ample room to promote Vietnam’s ties with Arab countries. They suggested the sides intensify collaboration in culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

The diplomats proposed opening new direct air routes, stepping up the organization of cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and strengthening cooperation in politics, economics, investment, tourism and sports and between localities.

Former Vietnamese ambassadors affirmed their willingness to cooperate with the Arab community to enhance bilateral ties.