Many new Omicron sub-variants detected

On April 23, Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Health leaders reported that the Pasteur Institute of HCMC had identified new Omicron sub-variants from samples of community epidemiological surveillance conducted by the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC), including XBB.1.5, XBB.1.9.1, XBB.1.16, and XBB.1.16.1.

From April 8 to 14, 11 out of 13 epidemiological surveillance samples conducted by HCDC resulted in new sub-variants. Besides the recently detected XBB.1.5 sub-variant, there were seven other samples of new sub-variants, including XBB.1.9.1, XBB.1.16, and XBB.1.16.1. These new sub-variants detected in the city are among the sub-variants of concern that have been present in many countries worldwide and classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as Variants of Interest (VOI) or Variants Under Monitoring (VUMs).

What is worrisome is that in addition to the XBB.1.5 sub-variant of concern that has been detected in 95 countries, there is also the XBB.1.16 sub-variant, which the WHO recently classified as a variant under monitoring. This sub-variant has been detected in over 20 countries and is contributing to the surge of Covid-19 cases in India.

"The simultaneous detection of multiple new Omicron sub-variants that are circulating worldwide may explain the sudden increase in new Covid-19 cases in recent days in the city and many provinces and cities across the country," said a representative of the HCMC Department of Health, expressing concern that the increase in new cases will inevitably lead to more hospitalizations. Moreover, most of the hospitalized cases belong to high-risk groups, including those who have not been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health's regulations.

On April 23, the country reported 1,717 new Covid-19 cases, a decrease of over 600 cases compared to the previous day, and no deaths. In addition, 376 patients recovered, and the number of severe Covid-19 cases requiring mechanical ventilation and oxygen decreased to 61. The country has administered over 266.1 million doses of various Covid-19 vaccines.

Despite an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalized severe patients since early April, the Ministry of Health assesses that the situation is still under control. From April 16 to 23, the country recorded over 14,200 new Covid-19 cases, averaging around 1,800 cases per day. This marks the highest number of cases in a week since the beginning of 2023.

Dr. Dang Thanh Huyen, Deputy Head of the National Expanded Immunization Office, has stated that despite the emergence of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Covid-19 vaccines remain effective in preventing illness and reducing the rate of severe cases and mortality. The WHO has also recommended that countries implement booster shots based on the pandemic situation. Therefore, people must get vaccinated proactively and follow the guidance provided by the Ministry of Health. Additionally, individuals should adhere to protective measures such as wearing masks and regularly sanitizing in public places to safeguard themselves and others.

Professor Dr. Phan Trong Lan, Director of the Preventive Medicine Department under the Ministry of Health, has emphasized that Vietnam's aim in the battle against Covid-19 is to reduce hospitalization rates, the number of severe cases, and fatalities, prevent overwhelming the healthcare system and maintain the progress made in pandemic control. Therefore, it is crucial for individuals to strictly adhere to the Ministry of Health's guidelines on Covid-19 prevention and vaccination schedules and dosages, particularly for high-risk groups.