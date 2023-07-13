‘Make-in-Vietnam Digital Product Awards 2023’ launched

This is the official contest in the Information Technology and Communications (ICT) field, held annually by the Information and Communications Ministry, to honor organizations and businesses in Vietnam with outstanding digital products.

In the press conference, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung shared that since the first contest held in 2020, the awards have created remarkable effects in the community to boost the growth of the ICT industry in Vietnam. Many winning products have greatly contributed to the digital transformation process of state agencies and businesses.

The contest this year includes new categories to honor enterprises with excellent digital products, services, solutions which achieved success in foreign markets, which in turn encouraging domestic digital technology companies to expand their scale to international markets.