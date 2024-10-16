A total of 21 provinces and cities have lower birth rates, mostly in the Southeast region, the Mekong Delta and some coastal provinces in the Central region. Worryingly, lower birth rates result in huge bad impacts on social-economic growth.

Vice President of the Women's Union in Hiep Phuoc Commune of HCMC's Nha Be District Tran Thi My Nuong visits Vo Thi Chieu Hien's family.

Notably, the Southeast region has experienced a significant decrease in birth rates. In 1999, the birth rate in this area was recorded at 2.9 children per woman, whereas it has now plummeted to 1.56 children per woman.

Additionally, low birth rates are evident in major urban centers such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as in various provinces and cities facing challenging socio-economic conditions.

Worse, low birth rates are prevalent in the Mekong Delta region – an essential player in agriculture production and national food security.

Couples who are workers decided not to have children, or stopped at one child, due to the difficult conditions they faced including childcare costs, inadequate income, long working hours, and uncertain health care.

For instance, Vo Thi Chieu Hien who is 29 years old from the Mekong Delta Province of Tien Giang is working at CJ FOOD Company in Long Hau Industrial Park. She said that her husband who works at the same company, earns a monthly income of about VND9 million (US$360). Meanwhile, Ms. Hien's salary is about VND7 million, and in months when the company has few orders, the combined salary of the worker couple is only nearly VND10 million.

After giving birth to their son, despite being frugal with their spending, the couple couldn’t even make ends meet let alone have savings. Many times when the child is sick, she has to borrow money from friends to cover the medical expenses.

Ms. Hien shared her concerns about living costs. The rent is VND2.6 million per month, and the tuition for the children is another VND2 million trying to manage it all is a struggle. However, what worries her the most is when friends and acquaintances invite her to weddings and birthday parties. Some months, she receives 2-3 invitations. The constant worry of not having enough money is always on her mind. Not to mention the fact that when she gets sick, she doesn’t know to ask whom to lend money.

She said that she now just hoped the city would introduce policies to help workers rent and buy social housing so they can settle down but she dared not to think about having a second child.

When it comes to having children, other couples with stable jobs and high incomes answered with laughter. Many young couples who have been married for 5-10 years even delay having children, waiting until they have traveled to as many countries in the world as they wish before thinking about having children.

A 41-year-old woman in An Loi Dong ward in Thu Duc City is currently employed at a prominent university. She has expressed no desire to have children. According to her revelation, the couple's primary income amounts to approximately VND60 million per month, so they have no financial concerns. However, due to their demanding schedules involving teaching and overseas work, with little time for rest, both she and her husband have decided to prioritize their professional development at this time.

Similarly, a 33 year old woman from the Southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau who has worked at an elementary school in District 1 of Ho Chi Minh City for over 10 years has been married for 7 years but has not had children yet as she understands the full responsibility of parenthood. She knows that raising children requires not only providing for their material needs but also dedicating time to their care and education.

She was also increasingly distressed by witnessing her siblings, each with one to three children, engage in intense arguments. These disputes heightened her anxiety. She said that she observed her relatives bringing children into the world without sufficient financial resources to support them, which often resulted in conflicts, anger, and even divorce, instilling fear in her regarding the prospect of having children.

Many individuals, including those who are married, as well as numerous young professionals residing in Ho Chi Minh City, express apprehension regarding marriage and parenthood. Their concerns primarily stem from a desire to focus on career advancement, coupled with the challenges associated with raising children.

A 27-year-old employee at PouYuen Vietnam Company in Binh Tan District shared that many in her hometown view her unmarried status at her age as unusual. After completing her workday, she typically visits the market to purchase ingredients for dinner, often finding it is already 7 p.m. By this time, she primarily engages with social media platforms such as Zalo and Facebook before going to bed early to have good health for her work tomorrow leaving her little time to contemplate romantic relationships.

Furthermore, numerous families of officials, workers, and civil servants who have good finances to support children are hesitant to have a third child due to existing legal restrictions. For instance, a police official revealed that his family members wished to have more children and grandchildren, but for fear of discipline in the police sector for having a third child, he decided not to have more children.

According to the Department of Population under the Ministry of Health, the total fertility rate in the country was projected to be 2.01 children per woman in 2022, declining to 1.96 children per woman in 2023. To achieve a stable replacement fertility rate and sustain the population, it is necessary for each woman of childbearing age to have an average of 2.1 children. Regions with low fertility rates encompass approximately 38 million individuals, representing about 39 percent of the national population, which poses significant implications for the country's sustainable development.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan