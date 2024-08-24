Localities asked to hand over site for construction of eight rest stops

The Ministry of Transport requested Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan and Dong Nai provinces to coordinate in implementing the investment and construction of eight rest stops along the North-South Expressway to the East.

A rest stop on Mai Son-National Highway No.45

The eight rest stops belong to component projects of Mai Son, National Route No. 45, Nghi Son - Dien Chau, Dien Chau - Bai Vot, Nha Trang - Cam Lam, Cam Lam - Vinh Hao, Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet - Dau Giay.

Vietnam Expressway Authority has already signed contracts with the investors to construct these rest stops.

The Ministry of Transport has requested the localities to carry out compensation and hand over the site this month for the investors to start construction and meet the progress requirements as directed by the Prime Minister.

Additionally, the above-mentioned localities need to support, give instruction and solve procedures related to land allocation, land leasing, compensation costs, environmental protection, construction permits and fire safety following the signed contracts.

Apart from facilitating the implementation of units and investors under the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Transport also requested localities to promote propaganda for residents to consistently construct these rest stops and soon put the projects into exploitation.

It is expected that the rest stops will complete their essential items in advance of December 31.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong