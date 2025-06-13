Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda yesterday afternoon participated in the Vietnam-Lithuania Business Forum within the framework of his visit to Vietnam.

The Vietnam Federation of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), in collaboration with the Lithuanian Embassy in Singapore and Vietnam, organized the forum.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda attends Vietnam-Lithuania Business Forum

Its goal is to enhance and promote multifaceted cooperation, particularly in economic and trade relations between Vietnam and Lithuania, while showcasing new investment and business opportunities for the business communities of both nations in sectors like energy and renewable energy, technological innovation and digitalization, and sustainable agriculture and food.

Speaking at the forum, President Gitanas Nauseda emphasized that the economic strategies of the two countries have similarities in focusing on developing traditional growth drivers, while also planning to focus on new growth engines such as the digital economy, green economy, knowledge-based economy and innovation. This is a strong foundation for the two sides to establish bilateral economic relations. Lithuania's long-term interests are in high value-added industries such as life sciences, technology, communications, renewable energy and engineering.

President Gitanas Nausėda expressed confidence that Vietnam and Lithuania’s economic ties hold significant potential for growth, urging both nations to seize this opportunity to further strengthen trade in goods and services.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and businesses from both countries take a souvenir photo.

Speaking at the forum, Deputy Minister Tran Quoc Phuong of the Ministry of Finance of Vietnam emphasized that the Vietnam–Lithuania Business Forum marks not only a significant milestone in bilateral relations but also a strong impetus for enhancing economic and investment cooperation between the two countries in the near future.

He emphasized that leveraging the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will boost trade, expand markets, and foster a regional supply chain connecting the EU and ASEAN, with Vietnam serving as an appealing investment hub for Lithuanian businesses.

At the signing ceremony of a memorandum of cooperation between the Lithuanian Innovation Agency and the Vietnam National Innovation Center.

At the forum, businesses from both countries signed several memoranda of understanding to strengthen economic collaboration. Notably, the Lithuanian Industry Federation and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) signed an MoU to establish a cooperation mechanism supporting enterprises from both nations. An MoU between the Lithuanian Innovation Agency and Vietnam’s National Innovation Center was also signed to promote innovation and competitiveness.

Additionally, the MoU between Klaipėda Port and Hai Phong Port lays the foundation for direct cooperation, aiming to boost bilateral maritime trade and foster sustainable growth.

During the discussion, businesses from both sides actively met and exchanged to seek investment opportunities and new partners.

By Ha Nguyen - Translated By Anh Quan