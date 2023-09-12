Linkage between businesses, farmers needed for sustainable durian consumption

Yesterday’s online and offline forum on the current situation of linking the consumption and export of Vietnamese durian was held in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak’s Buon Ma Thuot City and 1,000 cities and provinces across the country.

The conference saw the presence of Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, more than 112,000 hectares of durian nationwide produce a total output of about 900,000 tons. In 2023, the export turnover is expected to reach over US$1.5 billion. However, traders competed to buy the fruit leading to price fluctuations, contract abandonment and chain link disruption in durian growing areas.

The above situation leads to violations of growing area codes, packaging facilities, food safety as well and export standards and the risk of reducing the reputation, quality, and brand of Vietnamese durian products in the world market.

Director of External Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City-based Van Hoa Holding Group Le Anh Trung said that for this year's durian crop in Dak Lak, the unit has committed to supplying about 20,000 tons of durian for the Chinese market. However, because of the high prices of durian, some partners and farmers tended to cut the orders.

According to Director Le Anh Trung, the group links production with farmers, offering training courses, improving production capacity, building planting area codes, and giving capital support of VND50 million per hectare. However, the linkage plan failed because traders deposited in advance; as a result, many farmers broke the contracts signed with the company. The failure of the linkage plan will make it difficult for the company’s future investment.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan assessed that the agricultural and rural development strategy is expressed through ‘cooperation - linkage - market’.

Therefore, he said the durian industry in particular and other industries in general must have a sustainable industry structure by re-structuring. Businesses must cooperate with farmers.

In addition, Minister Le Minh Hoan also said that the growing area code will be a mandatory requirement as everything must comply with standards and regulations.