Dong Nai Province exports 360- ton durian batch to China

Dong Nai Province this morning held a ceremony marking the export of a 360- ton durian batch to China.

Accordingly, the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province collaborated with the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the People’s Committee of Long Khanh City to organize the ceremony within the framework of the Long Khanh Fruit Festival.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Hoang Trung, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province Vo Van Phi and Deputy Consul General of China to Ho Chi Minh City Xuzhou participated in the event.

At the current time, durian is among the 24 key fruits of Dong Nai Province with 11,345 hectares of durian growing areas, mostly concentrating in districts of Cam My, Tan Phu, Xuan Loc and Long Khanh City.

As for durian planting area, Dong Nai Province ranks fourth in the country and leads in the Southeast region with premium durian varieties of Ri6 and Dona, accounting for 45 percent and 50 percent of the total planting areas respectively.

In 2023, the locality is estimated to harvest around 69,000 tons of durian on an area of 6,574 hectares.

The Southeastern province of Dong Nai has various potentialities and advantages for export activities after China and Vietnam signed a protocol on phytosanitary requirements for Vietnamese durian export to China.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Hoang Trung required Dong Nai Province to focus on standardizing durian export processes and prepare for a long-term plan to strongly invest in developing durian products and other kinds of fresh fruits.

On the occasion, Dong Nai Province exported 20 containers with 360 tons of Dona and Ri6 durians to China via international border gates of Tan Thanh, Huu Nghi (Friendship) and Mong Cai. Furthermore, it is expected that the locality will export 20,000 tons of durian to China in 2023.