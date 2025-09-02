Leaders of nations extend congratulations to Vietnam on National Day

Leaders of various countries have extended their greetings to their Vietnamese counterparts on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2).

The Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government of Laos and the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction sent congratulatory messages to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government of Vietnam, and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front.

The messages recalled that 80 years ago, under the wise and clear-sighted leadership of the glorious Communist Party of Vietnam, the fraternal Vietnamese people carried out a revolutionary struggle against colonialists with extraordinary courage, determination and great sacrifice over decades to gain national independence in 1945.

Vietnam continued its struggle against imperialists, combining the strength of the great national unity bloc and the power of the era, and international support, together with President Ho Chi Minh’s burning aspiration: “Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom.”

The Lao leaders warmly congratulated and hailed Vietnam’s victories as invaluable lessons and sources of encouragement for Laos in the cause of national protection and defence, voicing their confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam headed by General Secretary To Lam, Vietnam will achieve greater successes in implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and successfully organise the 14th National Party Congress.

They underlined the Laos – Vietnam great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation – founded by Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong – as a priceless asset and decisive factor in both nations’ victories. The Lao leaders expressed their pride in this enduring relationship, gratitude for Vietnam’s consistent support, and commitment to deepening solidarity and cooperation for mutual benefit.

On this special occasion, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping sent congratulatory messages to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam, and State President Luong Cuong.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang sent a message of congratulations to Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, while Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, conveyed greetings to Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man.

In the messages, the key Chinese leaders congratulated Vietnam on its achievements, with socio-political stability, rapid economic growth, continuously improved living standards, and growing regional and international influence. They expressed their confidence that under the firm leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Vietnam will continue to advance on its socialist path suited to national conditions, successfully organise the 14th National Party Congress, and make strong progress towards the “two centenary goals” on the founding anniversaries of the Party and the country.

Regarding bilateral ties, the key Chinese leaders shared that over the 75 years since diplomatic ties were established, the traditional friendship of being “both comrades and brothers” – personally built and nurtured by previous generations of leaders – has grown steadily.

China considers Vietnam a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy and stands ready to work with Vietnam to take the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the Year of Humanistic Exchange as an opportunity to strengthen traditional friendship, deepen solidarity and cooperation, and promote the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, making the relationship more substantive and far-reaching, bringing practical benefits to the people of both nations and contributing to peace and progress of humankind.

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and President of the Senate Hun Sen, President of the National Assembly Khuon Sudary, and Prime Minister Hun Manet sent congratulatory messages to Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

In their messages, the Cambodian leaders expressed admiration for Vietnam’s rapid and comprehensive development, as well as its increasingly important role and position in the region and the world. They stressed that the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2) is a historic event reflecting the strength and solidarity of the Vietnamese people in building a prosperous, modern, and resilient nation under the sound leadership of the CPV over the past eight decades.

The leaders expressed their belief that under the Party leadership, headed by General Secretary To Lam, Vietnam will realise its goal of becoming a high-income country by 2045.

They highly valued the fine neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the two countries, and expressed their confidence that the close ties between the two Parties, States, and peoples will continue to be strengthened for the benefit of both nations, as well as for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez sent congratulatory letters to Party General Secretary To Lam and State President Luong Cuong.

In his letters, the Cuban leader praised Vietnam’s great achievements throughout history, particularly under the leadership of President Ho Chi Minh and the CPV. He stressed that the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, the predecessor of today’s Socialist Republic of Vietnam, 80 years ago was a historic milestone embodying the dream of a prosperous, peaceful, and developed country.

He affirmed that Vietnam’s victories in the struggle against colonialism and imperialism, as well as in today’s renewal process, are a great source of inspiration for nations striving for independence and freedom. On this occasion, Cuba affirmed its determination to continue consolidating the traditional bonds of friendship and solidarity between the two peoples, nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro.

Russian President Vladimir Putin cabled a congratulatory message to Party General Secretary To Lam and State President Luong Cuong, while Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin extended greetings to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Russian Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin also sent congratulatory letters to National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

The Russian leaders stressed that over the past eight decades, Vietnam has achieved remarkable accomplishments and is confidently advancing on its path of socio-economic progress, with growing prestige in the Asia-Pacific region and the world. They affirmed that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries is developing positively, with their joint efforts on regional and international issues yielding positive results based on mutual respect and shared interests.

On this occasion, Chairman of the United Russia Party Dmitry Medvedev and Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov also sent congratulatory letters to Party General Secretary To Lam.

General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and President of State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un sent congratulations to General Secretary To Lam and State President Luong Cuong.

Meanwhile, Pak Thae Song, Premier of the Cabinet of the DPRK, cabled a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.In their messages, the DPRK leaders extended their best wishes to the Vietnamese Party and Government leaders and people, expressing hope that the country will achieve even greater success in building a socialist state. They also reaffirmed their confidence that the traditional friendship between the two Parties and countries will continue to develop in line with the cause of socialism and the shared interests of both peoples.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu sent a congratulatory letter to State President Luong Cuong, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered congratulations to General Secretary To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

The Indian leaders praised the courage and resilience of the Vietnamese people in defending and developing their country, highlighted the upgrade of India–Vietnam relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as a reflection of longstanding ties, political trust, mutual understanding and shared values. They affirmed that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam is a key pillar of India’s Act East policy and its new global strategy, and reiterated India’s commitment to strengthening friendship and cooperation with Vietnam for the benefit of both nations.

On this occasion, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) also sent a congratulatory letter to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Mongolia's President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar and Chairman of the Parliament Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan cabled their messages of congratulations to State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, respectively.

In their messages, the Mongolian leaders congratulated Vietnam on the remarkable achievements attained by the Party, State, and people over the past 80 years in national construction and development. They expressed confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese people will continue to reap even greater successes, thereby contributing to building a prosperous nation and further enhancing its international standing.

On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Head of the External Relations Commission of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee Bounleua Phandanouvong, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Choe Son Hui also sent congratulatory letters and messages to Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.

