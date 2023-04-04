Leaders applaud practical development of Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and Governor-General of Australia David Hurley expressed their delight at the practical and effective development of the strategic partnership between the two countries during their talks in Hanoi on April 4.

The talks followed an official welcome ceremony hosted by President Thuong and his spouse for the Australian leader and his spouse, who are paying a State visit to Vietnam.

Welcoming his guest, President Thuong underlined the importance of the visit, which marks the start of the year celebrating the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations, and that it will help create a new impetus for the strategic partnership.

Both host and guest shared the view that many cooperation areas identified in the action plan for 2020 - 2023 have become pillars or bright spots in the bilateral ties, including security - defense, economy - trade, science - technology, education - training, and people-to-people exchange.

Perceiving that there remains much room and potential for cooperation, they discussed major orientations for augmenting the two countries’ ties in various spheres and agreed to consider the upgrade of the relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership at a suitable point in time.

They said the two sides should maintain trust; enhance friendship, mutual understanding and respect via delegation exchanges and meetings at all levels; step up friendship exchanges between social circles of the two countries, especially friendship associations, parliamentary friendship groups, and associations of the youth, students, and women; coordinate to organize meaningful activities in both countries to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations to boost public awareness of the bilateral friendship and cooperation; and foster the effective implementation of the signed agreements.

President Thuong asked both sides, on the basis of the Vietnam - Australia Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy (EEES), to bolster bilateral trade and investment via effective measures, including considering the facilitation of each other’s strong exports, issuing policies to encourage businesses to increase investment in each other’s countries, and encouraging Australian firms to invest in such fields as energy, infrastructure, mining, telecoms, finance - banking, hi-tech agriculture, and education in Vietnam.

He described the cooperation in UN peacekeeping operations as a highlight in the countries’ relations and called on Australia to continue working closely with Vietnam in fighting transnational crimes, managing exit and entry, preventing illegal migration, and controlling and handling terrorist individuals and organizations that may use its territory to conduct sabotage activities against Vietnam.

Governor-General Hurley agreed on the need to pay more attention to cultural, sports, and people-to-people exchanges.

He recommended the two sides soon finalize procedures for implementing the memorandum of understanding on the Australian Agriculture Visa Programme so that Vietnamese citizens can work in agriculture in Australia, create conditions for Vietnamese students to study in his country, encourage more Australians to go travel and study in Vietnam under the Working Holiday Maker Programme and the New Colombo Plan, boost post-pandemic tourism promotion activities, and strengthen locality-to-locality links.

The visiting leader also highly valued the establishment of the Vietnam - Australia Center at the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, affirming the continuation of conditions for the Vietnamese community in his country to live, study, work, and set up associations in accordance with local law.

He also asked Vietnam to continue giving favorable conditions for Australian citizens to travel, study, invest, and do business in the Southeast Asian country.

Talking about regional and international issues, President Thuong applauded Australia’s high priority given to relations with Southeast Asia and Vietnam, and the enhancement of ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The two leaders agreed that the two countries will keep increasing consultation and closely coordinating at regional and international forums, particularly the United Nations, ASEAN, and ASEAN-led mechanisms.

They reaffirmed the importance of peace, stability, safety, security and freedom of navigation in the East Sea, and the cooperation with other countries to build a region of stability and prosperity, as well as the respect for national sovereignty and law.

Earlier on April 4, Governor-General Hurley and the high-ranking delegation of Australia paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late Vietnamese leader’s mausoleum. They also laid wreaths at the monument to heroes and martyrs in Hanoi.

Vietnam and Australia set up their diplomatic ties in 1973, a comprehensive partnership in 2009, an enhanced comprehensive partnership in 2015, and later a strategic partnership in 2018.