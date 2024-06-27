Laws on roads, road traffic order and safety passed

The 15th National Assembly (NA) on June 27 passed the Law on Roads, and the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety in its ongoing seventh plenary session.

Deputies cast votes on the Law on Roads on June 27. (Photo: VNA)

Specifically, 447 out of the 454 deputies present in the sitting, or 91.98 percent of the total number of deputies, said “yes” to the Law on Roads.

The law comprises of six chapters and 86 articles, regulating road operations and state management in this field. It will become effective from January 1, 2025, except for the cases specified in Clause 2, Article 85.

For the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, 388 out of the 450 deputies present in the sitting, or 79.84 percent of the total number of lawmakers, cast “yes” votes.

The law, which comprises of nine chapters and 89 articles, will take effect from January 1, 2025, except for the provisions in Clause 2, Article 88, which will come into effect from January 1, 2026.

Before the voting, lawmakers voted on Clause 2, Article 9, on prohibited acts, including the operating of a vehicle with drivers having an alcohol content in blood or breath. As many as 357 out of the 448 deputies, accounting for 73.46 percent of the total number, voted in favour.

Vietnamplus