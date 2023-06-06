Law violations of TikTok Vietnam detected

The Ministry of Information and Communications yesterday informed about law breaking activities of TikTok Vietnam in its regular press release meeting.



Accordingly, besides inspecting illegal activities of TikTok Vietnam, the Information and Communications Ministry (MIC) also held a meeting with the community of content creators and influencers on popular social network platforms in order to provide legal documents related to content creation. This working session is expected to raise their awareness about cybercrimes and to form healthier cyberspace.

In the press conference, MIC mentioned typical negatives on the Internet, including livestream shows to illegally advertise porn or gambling applications on social network platforms, violent clips played on YouTube, advertisements for gambling websites on service vehicles.

MIC asked that press agencies continue to propagandize legal documents and warnings to the public. Simultaneously, MIC’s functional agencies must cooperate with related state units to strictly handle such law violations stated above.

Finally, the Press Department (under MIC) introduced the Center to Support Digital Transformation in the Press and announced the set of indicators to assess the maturity level of press agencies in their digital transformation process. It also launched an e-Portal for its software to evaluate the maturity level of digital transformation for a press agency at the address of https://pdt.gov.vn