Lao PM visits Tan Cang-Cat Lai terminal

In 2024, Vietnam has become the third-largest supplier of goods to the Lao market, after Thailand and China

Representatives from the Saigon Newport Corporation welcome Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone at Tan Cang - Cat Lai Port. (Photo: VNA)

A Lao delegation led by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone visited Tan Cang - Cat Lai Port of the Saigon Newport Corporation under the Vietnam People’s Navy.

The delegation was welcomed by General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Minister of National Defence; Rear Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem, Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy; Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Commander of Military Region 7; representatives from the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Lao Embassy in Vietnam, the Navy; and leaders of the Saigon Newport Corporation.

In 2024, Vietnam has become the third-largest supplier of goods to the Lao market, after Thailand and China. In this context, logistics plays a crucial role in ensuring an effective supply chain. As the largest port operator in Vietnam, Saigon Newport Corporation has taken the lead in building an efficient supply chain, supporting numerous seaport cooperation projects, and enhancing logistics connectivity. These efforts aim to not only strengthen trade connections but also contribute to building a modern, sustainable logistics ecosystem, affirming the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

During his visit to the port, Lao PM stated that the Vietnamese government has created conditions for Laos in operating at Vung Ang Port in the central province of Ha Tinh, demonstrating strong support for Laos, helping the landlocked country gain access to the sea. This has significantly boosted trade between the two countries, particularly in agricultural products, minerals, and electricity.

He attributed the result to the contributions of Vietnam's defence and security enterprises, particularly the Saigon Newport Corporation, which has organised many activities such as trade connection workshops with domestic and foreign businesses operating in Laos, and has mobilised means to transport Lao goods at Vung Ang Port.Laos highly valued the model of military enterprises participating in Vietnam's economic development, the PM said.

Laos is currently in the process of implementing its policy of economic independence and self-reliance, he stated, noting the visit will help Laos learn and gain experience in managing and operating port logistics services, contributing further to the development of import and export activities.