Lao PM appreciates Vietnamese firm’s support for social welfare in Laos

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on August 16 received a donation of US$200,000 from the Vietnam-Laos energy investment and development company to support flood victims in Laos.

On the occasion, the Lao PM appreciated the kindness of the company, saying that the act contributes to further deepening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States and people of the two countries.

Chairman of the company Le Thanh Tao offered sympathies to the Lao government and people over the great loss caused by recent floods. He affirmed his belief that under the leadership of the Lao government, the Lao people will quickly overcome the consequences of natural disasters and return to normal life.

Continuous torential rains over the past many days have caused flooding and landslides across Laos, blocking many transport routes, submerging many farms, houses and infrastructure facilities, affecting tens of thousands of people.