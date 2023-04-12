Lao media highlights outcomes of President’s official visit

Lao newspapers and radio and television stations on April 11 and 12 published a series of articles, photos and programmes spotlighting the activities and outcomes of the official visit to Laos by President Vo Van Thuong from April 10-11.

In its article on April 12, PathetLao, a publication of the Laos News Agency KPL, affirmed that the Vietnamese State leader’s visit aims to strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Titled "Congratulations on achievements in comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam", the article focused on outcomes of the talks between the two leaders, emphasising they have agreed to continue effectively implementing high-level agreements between the two Parties and two countries, as well as those at ministerial and local levels, contributing to creating a new impetus to further foster the bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Lao Party newspaper Pasaxon highlighted that President Thongloun Sisoulith praised the Vietnamese leader's decision to choose Laos as the first foreign country to visit in his position of State President.

It reviewed the results of cooperation between the two countries in recent times in various areas and noted the two leaders emphasised that the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation have enjoyed the most fruitful developments and are in their best period of development; and they affirmed their determination to preserve and promote this special relationship in a practical manner.

Both PathetLao and Pasaxon stressed that the visit demonstrates the importance attached by the Vietnamese Party and State to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, thus nurturing and further developing this unique relationship.

Vientiane Times on April 12 front-paged results of meetings between President Thuong and Lao key leaders during his visit, saying that the two sides agreed to further deepen the Laos – Vietnam special relations.

It said that the leaders of the two countries have agreed to further step up the friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation for the common interests of the two peoples; and pledged to continue strengthening mutual support through bilateral and multilateral frameworks in the regional and international arena.

Lao media also highlighted the results of meetings between President Thuong and Lao National Assembly Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, President of the Lao Front for National Construction Sinlavong Khoutphaythone, and Chairman of the Lao-Vietnam Friendship Association Boviengkham Vongdara.