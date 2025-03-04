International

Kyrgyzstan's prime minister to pay official visit to Vietnam

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Aleshovich Kasymaliev is set to pay an official visit to Vietnam this week, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

kyrgyzstan.jpg
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Aleshovich Kasymaliev (Source: Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Aleshovich Kasymaliev is set to pay an official visit to Vietnam this week, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Taking place from March 6 to March 7, the trip will be made at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

VNA

Tags

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Aleshovich Kasymaliev the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn