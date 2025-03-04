Kyrgyzstan's prime minister to pay official visit to Vietnam

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Aleshovich Kasymaliev is set to pay an official visit to Vietnam this week, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Aleshovich Kasymaliev (Source: Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Taking place from March 6 to March 7, the trip will be made at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

