Kyrgyz PM wraps up official visit to Vietnam

Various cooperation agreements between the two countries are signed during Kyrgyz PM Adylbek Kasymaliev's official visit to Vietnam from March 6-7. (Photo: VNA)

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev left Hanoi on March 7 afternoon, concluding his two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Pham Thai Nhu Mai bid farewell to the Kyrgyz PM and his delegation at Noi Bai International Airport.

During his stay in Vietnam, the Kyrgyz leader paid his respects to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son street in Hanoi.

He was received by Party General Secretary To Lam and State President Luong Cuong.

PM Chinh hosted a red-carpet welcome ceremony for and held talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart. The two PMs signed a joint statement on the outcome of the Kyrgyz leader’s visit and witnessed the signing and exchange of bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of education, law, and aviation.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man also met with PM Kasymaliev.

At the meetings, the Vietnamese leaders expressed their appreciation for PM Kasymaliev’s visit, believing it will usher in a new chapter in the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries. They affirmed that Vietnam treasures its relationship with Kyrgyzstan, acknowledging the country’s support for Vietnam’s struggle for independence in the past and the current process of national construction.

Both sides noted that while political and diplomatic relations have been strengthened over the past three decades and economic cooperation has seen positive development, there remains significant untapped potential.

The leaders expressed their desire to enhance bilateral cooperation across all domains, effectively leveraging advantages from the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), with both countries potentially serving as connecting bridges in their respective regions.

They exchanged notes on the situation in each country as well as ways to bolster the bilateral relations, while concurring specific measures to create new motives and develop cooperative in a deeper and more substantive manner.

The Kyrgyz leader also attended and delivered a speech at the Vietnam – Kyrgyzstan business forum.

