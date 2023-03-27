Kien Giang marks 50th anniversary of the return of imprisoned revolutionaries

A ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the return of imprisoned revolutionaries from Phu Quoc Island was held at Phu Quoc Prison, a national special national relic in Phu Quoc City, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on March 26.

The celebration was co-organized by the Liaison Committee for Phu Quoc Former Prisoners, and the Party Committee and People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province.

Attending the event was General Luong Cuong, Director of the General Department of Political Affairs of the Vietnam People's Army; Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; Party and State leaders along with nearly 2,000 martyrs’ relatives and former prisoners of war in Phu Quoc prison.

Addressing the ceremony, General Luong Cuong, Director of the General Department of Political Affairs of the Vietnam People's Army expressed his deep gratitude for the great contributions and sacrifice of former political prisoners during the war, the heroes and fallen soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the independence and freedom of the nation.

At the meeting, delegates enjoyed a screening of a documentary film and an art performance recalling memories of the communist prisoners 50 years ago and honored their resilient spirit and readiness to sacrifice for their country.

On this occasion, the Central Military Commission under the Ministry of National Defense offered 100 gifts to former prisoners and 50 others to disadvantaged students. Each gift includes VND2 million and a present worth VND500,000.

The Party Committee of the Military Region 9 handed over 10 presents to revolutionary prisoners and 10 gifts to needy students.

The national liaison committee for former Vietnamese voluntary soldiers who were arrested and imprisoned by the enemy also gave 100 gifts to former prisoners and 50 presents to poor students.