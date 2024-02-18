Kien Giang leaders give gifts, encouraging fishermen to go out to sea

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Kien Giang Province today held a meeting to give gifts to encourage fishermen and ship owners before trips to sea at the beginning of the year 2024.

Director Le Huu Toan gives gifts to encourage fishermen to go out to sea

At the meeting, leaders of Kien Giang Province gave gifts to fishermen including necessities, and life buoys, and sent letters calling on fishermen to fight against IUU fishing violations. Leaders of Kien Giang Province also wished the fishermen good health, and their fishing vessel with a boatload of fish, squid, and shrimp. Their trips to the sea contribute to protecting the sovereignty of the homeland's islands and seas.

Receiving gifts and words of encouragement from the leaders of Kien Giang province, fisherman Bui Minh Hiep in Rach Gia City of Kien Giang sent his thanks to the government and the local agricultural sector’s attention to fishermen by giving gifts and creating conditions for fishermen to feel secure at sea.

On behalf of thousands of fishermen in Kien Giang, Mr. Bui Minh Hiep said he and his shipmates will strictly comply with relevant regulations in exploiting and catching seafood at sea while working with law enforcement forces at sea to protect the sacred sovereignty of the islands and seas of the fatherland.

Director Le Huu Toan of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Kien Giang Province said that the province has a key fishing ground in the country, creating jobs for nearly 70,000 people every year. Fisheries have made an important contribution to stabilizing the lives of a large number of people; thereby contributing to promoting local economic development.

By Hoang Tuan – Translated By Anh Quan