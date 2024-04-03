National

Kien Giang closes all Cai Lon sluice gates to prevent saltwater intrusion

To cope with saltwater intrusion, the management unit of the Cai Lon - Cai Be sluice gates in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang sometimes must close 11 Cai Lon sluice gates to prevent the intrusion.

To prevent saltwater intrusion, all Cai Lon sluice gates are closed.

At the current time, water with a salinity of 1‰ enters about 45 kilometers deep into the Cai Tu Bridge bordering Hau Giang and Kien Giang provinces.

After that, depending on the salinity and high tide situations, the unit shall close or open partially sluice gates to both prevent saltwater intrusion and serve agricultural production activities as well as facilitate means of waterway transport.

Opening the sluice gates on time will reduce the salinity concentration, create environmental flow and limit pollution.

In case the salinity exceeds 3‰ at the Cai Be sluice, the operating unit will collaborate with local authorities and specialized units to assess and adjust the opening or closing of the sluice gates appropriately.

Previously, the Inland Waterways Administration Branch III issued a notice about traffic restrictions on the Cai Lon and Cai Be rivers from April 2 to April 4 in order to facilitate the operation of the Cai Lon, Cai Be and Xeo Ro sluice clusters, the closing and regulating means of waterway transport.

By Thanh Nhon- Translated by Huyen Huong

