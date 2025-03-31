Japanese naval vessel dock in Da Nang

Under the approval of the Ministry, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ship, Suzunami, docked at Tien Sa port on March 31, beginning its courtesy visit to Da Nang City.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ship, Suzunami (DD-114), docks at Tien Sa port on March 31. (Photo: SGGP)

During the four-day visit, the delegation led by Colonel Mizuno Tatsuhito, commander of Training Division 12, paid a courtesy visit to the leaders of the Da Nang People's Committee and the Naval Region 3 Command.

In addition, the delegation has participated in joint training sessions and exchanges with the officers and soldiers of the Naval Region 3 Command, carried out maritime service activities, and visited cultural and historical sites in the central coastal city.

The visit aims to strengthen cooperation, mutual understanding, and trust between the Ministry of National Defense of Vietnam and the Ministry of National Defense of Japan in general, as well as the Vietnam People’s Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in particular. It is one of the defense cooperation activities that contribute to maintaining peace, stability, and development in the region.

The ship's crew (Photo: SGGP)

The artillery system (Photo: SGGP)

The ship's crew (Photo: SGGP)

The Suzunami led by Colonel Mizuno Tatsuhito, commander of Training Division 12 (Photo: SGGP)

The Naval Region 3 Command receives the Japanese delegation. (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders, officials and soldiers of the two sides at the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The missile system (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnamese delegation visits HOS-302 torpedo launcher on the vessel. (Photo: SGGP)

SH-60K helicopter (Photo: SGGP)

Submarine detection system (Photo: SGGP)

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh