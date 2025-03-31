National

Japanese naval vessel dock in Da Nang

SGGPO

Under the approval of the Ministry, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ship, Suzunami, docked at Tien Sa port on March 31, beginning its courtesy visit to Da Nang City.

tau.jpg
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ship, Suzunami (DD-114), docks at Tien Sa port on March 31. (Photo: SGGP)

During the four-day visit, the delegation led by Colonel Mizuno Tatsuhito, commander of Training Division 12, paid a courtesy visit to the leaders of the Da Nang People's Committee and the Naval Region 3 Command.

In addition, the delegation has participated in joint training sessions and exchanges with the officers and soldiers of the Naval Region 3 Command, carried out maritime service activities, and visited cultural and historical sites in the central coastal city.

The visit aims to strengthen cooperation, mutual understanding, and trust between the Ministry of National Defense of Vietnam and the Ministry of National Defense of Japan in general, as well as the Vietnam People’s Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in particular. It is one of the defense cooperation activities that contribute to maintaining peace, stability, and development in the region.

táu.jpg
tau 2.jpg
The ship's crew (Photo: SGGP)
tau 3.jpg
The artillery system (Photo: SGGP)
tau 4.jpg
tau 5.jpg
tau 6.jpg
The ship's crew (Photo: SGGP)
tau 7.jpg
The Suzunami led by Colonel Mizuno Tatsuhito, commander of Training Division 12 (Photo: SGGP)
tau 8.jpg
The Naval Region 3 Command receives the Japanese delegation. (Photo: SGGP)
tau 9.jpg
Leaders, officials and soldiers of the two sides at the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)
tau 10.jpg
The missile system (Photo: SGGP)
tau 11.jpg
The Vietnamese delegation visits HOS-302 torpedo launcher on the vessel. (Photo: SGGP)
tau 12.jpg
SH-60K helicopter (Photo: SGGP)
tau 13.jpg
tau 14.jpg
Submarine detection system (Photo: SGGP)
By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Japanese naval vessel Da Nang Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ship Suzunami

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn