Business

ITPC continues steadfastly accompanying businesses in market expansion

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) on January 6 held a conference to review activities in 2024 and deploy tasks for 2025.

Attending the conference, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung informed that in 2024, ITPC consulted the ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on implementing a total of 195 trade and investment promotion activities, an increase of 35.42 percent compared to 2023.

Of these, there are 82 domestic trade promotion programs, up 13.89 percent; 23 international trade promotion programs, up 76.92 percent; and 51 investment promotion programs, more than double the previous year. That significantly helped businesses in market expansion, investment cooperation and economic growth of the city.

GD.jpg
ITPC Director Tran Phu Lu speaks at the event.

In 2025, Ho Chi Minh City will prioritize attracting high-tech, high-value, and labor-efficient projects; focus on developing inter-regional transportation infrastructure, urban infrastructure, environmental protection, waste treatment and the application of high technology in the digital economy, artificial intelligence and 5G.

As a bridge between state management agencies, domestic and international investors and the business community, ITPC is committed to continuing its efforts to coordinate with diplomatic agencies, promotion organizations and associations, as well as steadfastly accompanying businesses to achieve the highest results in trade and investment promotion activities in 2025, contributing to the sustainable development and prosperity of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Ai Van, Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City Investment And Trade Promotion Center activities in 2024 tasks for 2025 trade and investment promotion activities

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn