ITPC continues steadfastly accompanying businesses in market expansion

The Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) on January 6 held a conference to review activities in 2024 and deploy tasks for 2025.

Attending the conference, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung informed that in 2024, ITPC consulted the ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on implementing a total of 195 trade and investment promotion activities, an increase of 35.42 percent compared to 2023.

Of these, there are 82 domestic trade promotion programs, up 13.89 percent; 23 international trade promotion programs, up 76.92 percent; and 51 investment promotion programs, more than double the previous year. That significantly helped businesses in market expansion, investment cooperation and economic growth of the city.

ITPC Director Tran Phu Lu speaks at the event.

In 2025, Ho Chi Minh City will prioritize attracting high-tech, high-value, and labor-efficient projects; focus on developing inter-regional transportation infrastructure, urban infrastructure, environmental protection, waste treatment and the application of high technology in the digital economy, artificial intelligence and 5G.

As a bridge between state management agencies, domestic and international investors and the business community, ITPC is committed to continuing its efforts to coordinate with diplomatic agencies, promotion organizations and associations, as well as steadfastly accompanying businesses to achieve the highest results in trade and investment promotion activities in 2025, contributing to the sustainable development and prosperity of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Ai Van, Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong