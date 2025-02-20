Business

Investment policy for 17 projects in Ho Chi Minh City approved

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Construction Department yesterday sent an official letter to report to the Ministry of Construction on the disclosure of information regarding housing and the real estate market for the fourth quarter and the entire year of 2024.

nha-o-xa-hoi-3818-4761.jpg.jpg
EHome Phu Huu Social Housing, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

According to the municipal Department of Construction, in 2024, the city approved investment policy and selected investors for 17 projects, including one social housing project and 16 commercial housing projects, with a total area of 709,015.4 square meters and a total investment of over VND40.742 trillion (US$1.6 billion).

In the same year, the city granted permits for 14 commercial housing projects. There are 33 projects or component projects currently under construction, and 15 projects or component ones have been completed.

The department also reported that in 2024, it issued eight notices confirming that commercial housing projects met the conditions to mobilize capital for future residential products in six projects.

These projects comprise 3,845 housing units, including 3,801 apartments and 44 low-rise houses in the high-end segment.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong

real estate market HCMC Department of Construction investment policy Commercial Housing Projects

