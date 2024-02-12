International medical cooperation creates momentum for stronger growth

In recent years, international cooperation in the health sector in Ho Chi Minh City has generated positive outcomes, contributing to improving the quality of health care and protection for people.

Medicine students at Pham Ngoc Thach school

Moreover, cooperation among countries can strengthen prevention and treatment capacity, patient treatment and care and hospital management

cooperation with French partners is one of the highlights of international medical cooperation lately.





During the 50 years since the two countries established diplomatic relations, the French Cooperation Agency has supported training in postgraduate programs lectured by French and Vietnamese professors and doctors who are lecturers at medical universities in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hue, and Hai Phong.

In addition to the provision of medical treatment, the team of French and Vietnamese doctors and nurses at the French Medical Center in Ho Chi Minh City also exchange and share experiences in various fields, especially in training human resources and fostering skilled doctors and nurses.



More than 3,000 Vietnamese doctors and nurses have been sent to French hospitals for training and they are taking charge of management in universities and hospitals in Vietnam. On the contrary, more and more young French people are studying in Vietnam, said Ms. Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser, French Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City.



Additionally, the United States is also one of the countries with many important medical cooperation projects with Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City.



Regarding HIV/AIDS prevention and response activities, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has coordinated with Vietnamese medical workers in treating the disease to save the lives of many patients over the past 25 years by providing prevention and treatment services for people living with HIV.



From 2013, the Vietnamese-German Faculty of Medicine in Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine has trained medical students according to international standards and 70 students have graduated. This training program is the first of its kind to train Vietnamese medical doctors following international standards and 70 first graduates can continue pursuing their postgraduate programs while simultaneously practicing medicine in Germany. The school is also the first unit in Vietnam to have a training program whose quality is equivalent to the European level.



So far, 70 excellent doctors have graduated from the school; plus, 349 other students have enrolled in this joint training program. They will be the doctors of the ‘golden generation of medicine’ in the coming time, said school principal Associate Professor Nguyen Thanh Hiep. He added that the training program is a breakthrough in the field of training medical workers with high quality.



According to Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong, the city is aiming to become a healthcare center in the ASEAN region. It is necessary to promote cooperation with medically advanced countries to help increase the health sector’s medical examination and treatment capacity to meet not only Vietnamese patients’ rising demand but also attract foreign patients; thereby, contributing to raising the position of Vietnamese healthcare.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan