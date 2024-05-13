Indian Navy’s corvette visits Khanh Hoa

Corvette INS Kiltan of the Indian Navy arrived at the Cam Ranh international port on May 12, starting its four-day visit to the south-central province of Khanh Hoa.

Corvette INS Kiltan's commanders and crew members welcomed at Cam Ranh international port. (Photo: VNA)

The visit aims to strengthen cooperation and mutual understanding and trust between the two countries’ armies in general and the navies in particular.

During their stay, Indian officers and ship commanders are expected to pay a courtesy visit to Naval Region 4 and the Naval Academy, while the crew members will participate in friendly sports competitions with officers and soldiers of Naval Region 4 and visit some historical and cultural relic sites.

In addition, the Indian Navy ship is scheduled to coordinate with the Vietnamese Navy in organising a joint exercise at sea after leaving the port.

Vietnamplus