Indian Navy’s corvette visits Khanh Hoa

The visit aims to strengthen cooperation and mutual understanding and trust between the two countries’ armies in general and the navies in particular.
During their stay, Indian officers and ship commanders are expected to pay a courtesy visit to Naval Region 4 and the Naval Academy, while the crew members will participate in friendly sports competitions with officers and soldiers of Naval Region 4 and visit some historical and cultural relic sites.
In addition, the Indian Navy ship is scheduled to coordinate with the Vietnamese Navy in organising a joint exercise at sea after leaving the port.