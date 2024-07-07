Impressive art performances on opening night of Festival for Peace 2024

The People’s Committee of Quang Tri Province opened the Festival for Peace 2024 at the Hien Luong-Ben Hai Special National Relic Site last night.

The large crowds of spectators are watching art performances.

The Festival for Peace 2024 with the theme “Joining hands to create a peaceful world” conveys a message of peace, being organized for the first time in the Central province of Quang Tri in particular and in Vietnam in general.

The event is to honor the value of peace and commemorate heroes, martyrs and war victims, contributing to enhancing the stature and image of Vietnamese people and country.

Additionally, it aims to build Quang Tri into a cultural space for peace, a destination for peace and a gathering place for peace lovers from countries in the world.

Within the Festival for Peace 2024, numerous cultural, musical, sports and entertainment activities will take place such as the Cultural and Culinary Festival from July 12 to July 14 at Cua Viet Beach Resort, Gio Linh District, Quang Tri Province; Trinh Cong Son Music Night at Fidel Park, Dong Ha City on July 13; "Melodies of Peace" International Music Exchange Program on July 20 at the Cultural and Film Center of Quang Tri Province with the presence of international and Vietnamese artists; "Wishes for Peace" Program on July 26 in Quang Tri Town, including significant activities such as visits to heroes and martyrs at Quang Tri Citadel, a lantern festival on the southern bank of Thach Han River and great ceremony of offering prayers for war victims at Giai Phong (Liberation) Square and so on.

Attending and speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan highly appreciated the initiative of Quang Tri Province to organize the large-scale festival.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan emphasized that the festival contributes significantly to deepening the core national values of peace, unity, independence, prosperity, strength, democracy, justice, civilization and happiness identified by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong as the Vietnamese cultural identity.

The event spreads the message of strong vitality, patriotism, love for peace, friendship and cooperation for the development of Vietnamese people, thereby joining hands with international friends in building and safeguarding sustainable peace for nations and people worldwide.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hoped that the festival would become a distinguished prestige cultural brand for Quang Tri Province in particular and the country in general.

There are some art performances at the opening program of the 2024 Festival for Peace.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong