Imports and exports of goods explode

There has been a significant increase in the volume of imported and exported goods.

Trucks carrying goods for imports and exports at Huu Nghi International Border Gate

Data from Lang Son Province indicates a substantial increase in cross-border goods transportation during the 5-day holiday spanning from April 30 to May 4. Over 6,500 vehicles underwent customs clearance at Lang Son's border gates, exceeding the 2024 figure for the same period by more than 1,250 vehicles.

Among these, 1,639 vehicles were loaded with fresh fruits and agricultural products for export.

The gateways in Lao Cai Province reported thousands of vehicles.

The Management Board of Dong Dang - Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone said that, on average, more than 1,310 vehicles processed import and export procedures each day during the holiday, primarily at border gates such as Huu Nghi and Chi Ma. As of the afternoon of May 4, Huu Nghi International Border Gate alone saw 3,500 vehicles do customs procedures during the holiday, while over 2,200 vehicles were recorded in Tan Thanh Border Gate area.

Due to a significant surge in cargo vehicle traffic which was seen from May 3, all vehicles transporting import and export goods through Huu Nghi International Border Gate must proceed to Viettel Lang Son Logistics Park in Phu Xa Commune or Thuy Hung in Cao Loc District for regulation prior to entry.

This adjustment is necessary as recent days have seen a dramatic increase in the number of vehicles heading to Huu Nghi Border Gate, resulting in long queues along National Highway 1. These conditions have raised concerns regarding traffic safety and environmental hygiene in the vicinity.

During the three-day public holiday from April 30 to May 2, Kim Thanh International Border Gate No. 2 in Lao Cai City processed a total of 780 cargo vehicles including 246 carrying goods for exports and 534 carrying commodities for imports.

Vietnam mainly exports agricultural products and fresh fruits such as bananas, watermelons, dragon fruits, rambutans, grapefruits and wood or forestry products. The Southeast Asian country imports vegetables, fresh fruits, confectionery, machinery and equipment, chemicals, fertilizers, and coke.

This is a positive signal in border trade activities when the demand for import and export goods increases after the holiday.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan