Immigration activities resumed at Tan Thanh - Puzhai border crossing

The official restoration of immigration activities at Tan Thanh (Lang Son) – Puzhai (Guangxi) border crossing was announced on January 25.

Authorities of Van Lang district in Vietnam's northern province of Lang Son, and Pingxiang township in China’s Guangxi province on January 25 announced the official restoration of immigration activities at Tan Thanh (Lang Son) – Puzhai (Guangxi) border crossing.

Speaking at the event, leaders of both Van Lang district and Pingxiang township emphasised that the exchange activities, meetings, and visits between Lang Son province and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in general, and between Van Lang district and Pingxiang township in particular, during the traditional festivals of both countries are regularly maintained and increasingly strengthened and deepened.

Through these exchange activities, both sides have agreed on many cooperation directions in areas such as economic development, trade, and border management and protection, contributing to deepening and enriching the cooperative relationship between the two sides, continuing to elevate their relationship to new heights in the future.

Representatives of the two sides said that the resumption of immigration activities at the Tan Thanh-Puzhai border crossing is an important milestone, creating conditions for both sides to enhance people-to-people exchanges, expand tourism cooperation, and promote stable trade activities.

Vietnamplus