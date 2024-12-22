Housing demand in Ho Chi Minh City on the rise

A notable increase in real demand for housing has been observed within the Ho Chi Minh City market, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies.

Housing demand in Ho Chi Minh City is on the rise

The findings of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies' investigation into the housing needs of the city's population for the period 2026-2030 have been submitted in a comprehensive report to the City People's Committee.

The Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies reports that, on average, households intend to purchase approximately one plot of land. A significant 80.2 percent of households looking to buy land prefer locations within Ho Chi Minh City. The anticipated price range is between VND1 billion to VND10 billion with the average expected value being around VND 1.74 billion.

Based on the anticipated value noted earlier, the typical household's current payment ability stands at roughly 68 percent of the expected property purchase price. Most of the funding for this acquisition will come from equity capital, which constitutes 33.6 percent.

Additionally, bank loans make up 20.6 percent and loans from family contribute 19.7 percent, providing various options to meet the purchasing needs.

In terms of single-family homes, households seeking to purchase typically aim for around 1 to 3 houses at most. The size of these homes is tailored to current needs, usually averaging around 66 square meters with 1 to 2 floors. The average anticipated purchase value for these individual homes is approximately VND2.76 billion.

The individual's current payment capability is approximately 49 percent of the property's value. In terms of apartment type, there is primarily demand for a single unit, with only a small percentage of households with the percentage of 3.7 percent expressing interest in acquiring two apartments. The average desired size for a two-bedroom apartment is 65.8 square meters.

Regarding the anticipated value of the apartment to be purchased, the average financial capacity of existing households stands at around 53 percent, with expected purchase prices ranging from VND1 billion to VND8 billion.

The Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies estimates that there will be 456,770 new individual houses and 39.7 million square meters of additional floor space built during the 2026-2030 period. Additionally, it is anticipated that 59,016 new apartments, totaling 3.7 million square meters of extra floor space, will be constructed based on demand.

By Thanh Hien – Translated By Anh Quan