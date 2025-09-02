Hospitals embrace digital technology to improve patient care

Residents register for medical examinations at self-service kiosks in Cho Ray Hospital, HCMC.

By 10 a.m., Nguyen Thi Mui, 52, a resident of Binh Thanh Ward, had completed her medical examination at Gia Dinh People’s Hospital and was waiting to collect her prescribed medication.

Mui shared that she now only needs to present her ID card and undergo facial recognition at a self-service kiosk to verify her identity and complete the registration process. “The whole procedure takes less than a minute—extremely convenient,” she said.

Reducing delays, easing hassles

Similarly, Nguyen Trong An, 61, from An Nhon Ward, expressed satisfaction at no longer having to queue. His son had pre-registered the appointment via hotline and received an electronic ticket. Upon arriving at the hospital, he could proceed directly to the consultation room at the appointed time without waiting at the reception counter.

According to Dr. Nguyen Hoang Hai, Director of Gia Dinh People’s Hospital, the facility handles around 4,000 patient visits daily. To improve efficiency and patient satisfaction, the hospital has accelerated digital transformation, introducing electronic medical records, IT-based personnel, and financial management systems, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data solutions to enhance diagnostics and treatment. Notably, smart reception kiosks have been deployed to streamline the registration process.

“In the past, patients had to go through multiple steps before seeing a doctor. Now, with fingerprint authentication linked to payment systems, waiting times have been cut by 30–60 minutes. Patients only need to register their fingerprint once, and on subsequent visits, they simply scan it at the kiosk to proceed directly to the consultation room,” Dr. Nguyen Hoang Hai explained.

At People’s Hospital 115 in Ho Chi Minh City, electronic health records have been integrated into the VNeID app since 2023. Dr. Nguyen Thanh Hai, Head of the Outpatient Department, said the system reduces administrative steps and waiting times. Patients now only need to scan a QR code on their phone to access their medical history, while healthcare staff save time collecting treatment records. “This enables doctors to devise more appropriate treatment plans and helps the hospital ensure more accurate screening,” he noted.

At the “80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness” national exhibition in Hanoi, the Ministry of Health showcased cutting-edge medical technologies, including CT data analysis solutions capable of detecting early-stage lung and heart disease with 98 percent accuracy in just one to two minutes, digital tools for health record management, and 3D printing in medicine. The ministry also introduced the Hololens augmented-reality headset, allowing frontline doctors to connect with specialists in real time, ensuring timely and accurate interventions. The technology helps bridge geographical distances, reduce unnecessary patient transfers, and facilitate remote clinical training.

Towards a comprehensive health database

Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Health, emphasized that the city has been actively deploying digital solutions to build a “smart healthcare system.” Telemedicine services have already connected grassroots-level physicians with specialists at major hospitals.

Leading hospitals—including the University Medical Center, Binh Dan, Oncology, Eye Hospital, People’s Hospital 115, Nguyen Trai, Gia Dinh People’s, as well as private facilities like Tam Anh and Gia An 115—have begun adopting AI in diagnostics and treatment, delivering encouraging results.

Hospitals are also rolling out digital conveniences, such as online appointment booking, patient information kiosks, smart registration kiosks, and cashless payment options. The sector is striving to meet the Ministry of Health’s target of 100 percent electronic medical records in all hospitals by September.

In the near future, city authorities will conduct health screenings for senior citizens and students, creating a comprehensive public health database. This dataset will be crucial in mapping disease patterns and developing proactive health management programs, ultimately improving quality of life.

The database will be integrated into Ho Chi Minh City’s “Digital Citizen” platform. By 2025, the city’s health sector aims to deliver 95 percent of public services entirely online, digitize 80 percent of administrative records, and implement electronic health records integrated with VNeID across the city.

By Thanh An – Translated by Thuy Doan