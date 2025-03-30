Lifestyle

Ho Chi Minh City's youth carries out social security activities

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the Vietnamese Students' Association in HCMC held “Students with National Sea and Islands” program in Phu Quy Island, Binh Thuan Province, on March 28-30.

hinh-1-8782-9796.jpg
The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the Vietnamese Students' Association in HCMC organize the “Students with National Sea and Islands” program in Phu Quy Island, Binh Thuan Province, on March 28-30. (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to mark the 94th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931–2025), the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025), and respond to the “Youth Month” program.

The delegation presented 200 national flags, implemented the "National Flag Streets" program in Hoi An Village, and visited and offered seven sound systems to the armed forces in Phu Quy Island District.

Delegates also presented 50 scholarships and gifts to students who have good academic performance and soldiers of the armed forces.

In addition, the youth organized a career orientation program for high school students, a mass performance to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification, a cultural exchange, and surveyed the construction sites for the volunteer summer campaigns 2025.

hinh-4-5811-4432.jpg
Young people implement the "National Flag Streets" program in Hoi An Village. (Photo: SGGP)
hinh-5-1334-6536.jpg
Offering 200 national flags to Hoi An Village (Photo: SGGP)
hinh-3-714-3005.jpg
Offering seven sound systems to the armed forces in Phu Quy Island District (Photo: SGGP)
hinh-8-6052-6764.jpg
Presenting scholarships and gifts to students (Photo: SGGP)
hinh-6-5805-6588.jpg
Young people offer incense to commemorate fallen soldiers at the Martyr's Memorial on Phu Quy Island. (Photo: SGGP)
By Hong Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh

