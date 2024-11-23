Business

Ho Chi Minh City supports enterprises in brands development

SGGP

A forum, themed “Brand-led Sustainability”, was opened on November 22.

The Ho Chi Minh City Business Association (HUBA) and Vietnam Brand Purpose co-organized the forum, with the participation of many domestic and international experts and speakers along with more than 300 business leaders.

HOA.jpg
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association Nguyen Ngoc Hoa speaks at the forum.

Attending and delivering his marks at the forum, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association Nguyen Ngoc Hoa said that the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee instructed related units to implement the development of brands for several large enterprises with national and global scale.

As Vietnam's economy deeply integrates and businesses explore new market opportunities, developing worldwide Vietnamese brands is crucial.

At the forum, more than 13 presentations and opinions from various experts emphasized that brands can significantly impact and change consumer habits and behaviors toward sustainable lifestyles and consumption.

By Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

brands development Ho Chi Minh City Business Association Vietnam Brand Purpose sustainable lifestyles and consumption

