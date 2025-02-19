Ho Chi Minh City Police to conduct campaign to crack down on high-tech crimes

Under the direction of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the city’s Police will conduct a campaign to crack down on and handle fraud cases involving high-tech crime.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has instructed departments, agencies and authorities of districts and Thu Duc City to enhance communication efforts and identify the methods and tactics of cybercriminals who use high-tech methods to commit fraud and asset misappropriation, thereby, helping citizens raise awareness and take proactive prevention measures.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security has been assigned to preside over and coordinate with relevant departments and units to establish an inter-agency model for promptly handling fraud cases involving high-tech crime.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security has been instructed to conduct a campaign to crack down on high-tech criminal activities across the city.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications is responsible for verifying, storing and managing telecommunications subscriber information, and addressing SIM cards with incomplete or inaccurate user data.

Additionally, the department will research technical solutions to effectively block suspicious scam calls and messages, work closely with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security to promptly provide subscriber information and domain name details used in illegal activities upon request.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong