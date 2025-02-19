Law

Ho Chi Minh City Police to conduct campaign to crack down on high-tech crimes

SGGP

Under the direction of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the city’s Police will conduct a campaign to crack down on and handle fraud cases involving high-tech crime.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has instructed departments, agencies and authorities of districts and Thu Duc City to enhance communication efforts and identify the methods and tactics of cybercriminals who use high-tech methods to commit fraud and asset misappropriation, thereby, helping citizens raise awareness and take proactive prevention measures.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security has been assigned to preside over and coordinate with relevant departments and units to establish an inter-agency model for promptly handling fraud cases involving high-tech crime.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security has been instructed to conduct a campaign to crack down on high-tech criminal activities across the city.

MINHHOA.jpg
Illustrative photo: SGGP

Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications is responsible for verifying, storing and managing telecommunications subscriber information, and addressing SIM cards with incomplete or inaccurate user data.

Additionally, the department will research technical solutions to effectively block suspicious scam calls and messages, work closely with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security to promptly provide subscriber information and domain name details used in illegal activities upon request.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security crack down on high-tech criminal activities Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications SIM cards with incomplete data inaccurate user data

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn