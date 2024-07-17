Ho Chi Minh City Police accelerate criminal investigation progress

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security on July 16 held a conference to summarize its works in the first six months of the year and deploy assigned tasks in the last six months of 2024.

During the first half of the year, the number of crimes related to social order citywide has decreased compared to the same period last year, with 2,719 cases.



The Ho Chi Minh City Police also detected and investigated 844 cases involving violations related to corruption, smuggling and economic crimes, an increase of 137 cases compared to the same period of last year.

Besides, police forces also discovered and cracked down on 1,622 drug-related crimes with 4,139 individuals and seized a large quantity of drugs as well as numerous weapons and related vehicles.

Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security speaks at the conference.

Speaking at the conference, Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security required all forces to continue enhancing the effectiveness of fighting and refuting negative, false information and fake news on social media and so on.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong