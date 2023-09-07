Ho Chi Minh City focuses on solutions to promote green growth

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee held a press conference to launch a series of events in the framework of the fourth Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum 2023 (HEF 2023) on September 7.

The forum is themed “Green Growth - The Journey to Zero Emissions”.

Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said that the Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum is an annual international event which was hosted by the municipal People's Committee with the purpose of receiving comments and contributions from local and international speakers, experts in fields of the city’s socio-economic development in general and the implementation of projects, targets, key programs of the city in particular.

At the conference with media, Apprentice Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs Le Truong Duy added that the HEF 2023 will have many diverse activities such as exhibitions showcasing products of green businesses, an award ceremony to honor green businesses, a talk show connecting with 100 CEOs, an official opening ceremony of the HEF 2023 and so on.

The HEF 2023 is expected to draw Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, leaders of ministries, departments and sectors along with around 1,500 delegates from international institutions such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), leaders of localities from 21 countries in the world, representatives of diplomatic agencies, consulates, domestic and foreign businesses and experts of countries that have succeed in the fields of green economy, circular economy towards green and sustainable growth of the world.

According to Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Business Association Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, this forum is likely to be a great chance for enterprises to access financial solutions, technologies and human resources, thereby proactively performing green transformation as well as meeting the current development trends.